TD Asset Management Inc Sells 166,018 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 938,047 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 166,018 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $239,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $357.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.89.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $288.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $243.53 and a 12-month high of $302.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.81.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total value of $428,967.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,721.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total value of $316,992.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,712.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total transaction of $428,967.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,721.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,689,073 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

