Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) CFO Sells $62,650.00 in Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) CFO Mala Murthy sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $62,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,091.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

TDOC stock opened at $7.44 on Thursday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.55.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $642.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.34 million. Analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDOC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teladoc Health

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Teladoc Health by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,152 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,589 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,598 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Further Reading

