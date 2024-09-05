Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.31

Shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.31 and last traded at $6.28, with a volume of 17678 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.17.

Telia Company AB (publ) Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average of $5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 321.50 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Telia Company AB (publ) alerts:

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 0.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Telia Company AB will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telia Company AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.0954 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,050.00%.

(Get Free Report)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.