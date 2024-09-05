Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.71.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TPX. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,074,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,750,000 after buying an additional 32,707 shares in the last quarter. Zeno Equity Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,198,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 431.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 94,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 77,064 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 26,342.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth $2,039,000. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TPX opened at $50.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.15 and a 200-day moving average of $51.19. Tempur Sealy International has a one year low of $36.12 and a one year high of $57.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 135.46% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is 25.74%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

