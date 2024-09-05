Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Trading Up 10.4%

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) was up 10.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $60.00 and last traded at $59.31. Approximately 162,677 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,205,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TEM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tempus AI from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Tempus AI in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.56.

Get Tempus AI alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TEM

Tempus AI Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.69.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($6.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.41) by ($2.36). The firm had revenue of $165.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEM. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Tempus AI during the second quarter valued at $136,000. Northwestern University purchased a new position in Tempus AI during the second quarter valued at $491,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Tempus AI during the second quarter valued at $633,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Tempus AI during the second quarter valued at $634,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the second quarter worth $756,000.

Tempus AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tempus AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempus AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.