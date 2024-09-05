The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Sets New 12-Month High at $366.84

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $366.84 and last traded at $364.30, with a volume of 77220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $361.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.86.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $104.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $339.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.43.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $60.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.30 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $922,151.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,264.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total value of $1,654,322.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,923 shares in the company, valued at $13,773,834.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $922,151.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,010,264.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,033 shares of company stock valued at $3,095,820 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CI. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,453 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 538,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $161,211,000 after acquiring an additional 10,855 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

