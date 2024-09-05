The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Announces Earnings Results

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $163.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX opened at $98.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.97. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52-week low of $69.59 and a 52-week high of $104.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.54 and a beta of 0.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on DSGX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

