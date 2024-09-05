The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Given New $88.00 Price Target at Barclays

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Barclays from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 11.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.10.

NASDAQ DSGX traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.86. 39,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,967. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.33 and a beta of 0.98. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52 week low of $69.59 and a 52 week high of $104.71.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $163.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.17 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSGX. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 51,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 31.6% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

