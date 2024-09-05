The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Stock Price Up 3.4%

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.27 and last traded at $8.27. Approximately 475,130 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,211,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.29 and a 200 day moving average of $7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $771.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 0.77.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $419.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.99 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, insider Chad D. Marquardt bought 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,296. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hain Celestial Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 125.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 161.1% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 357.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

Featured Articles

