The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.13.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IPG. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Macquarie reduced their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $31.47 on Thursday. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $35.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.12.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.98%.

Institutional Trading of Interpublic Group of Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,525,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 248,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after purchasing an additional 21,726 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 24,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 61,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Get Free Report

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.