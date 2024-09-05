The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) CEO Susan Patricia Griffith Sells 43,370 Shares

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $10,937,914.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 473,735 shares in the company, valued at $119,475,967. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Monday, July 22nd, Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,371 shares of Progressive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total value of $9,281,827.71.

Progressive Stock Performance

PGR traded down $5.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $248.04. The stock had a trading volume of 744,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,772. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $145.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $133.51 and a 1 year high of $254.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.99.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Progressive from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Progressive from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Progressive from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, HSBC raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.24.

Institutional Trading of Progressive

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PGR. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in Progressive by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Progressive by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

