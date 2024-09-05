The Root Network Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $19.50 Million (ROOT)

The Root Network (ROOT) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One The Root Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0188 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, The Root Network has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. The Root Network has a market cap of $19.50 million and $6.08 million worth of The Root Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

The Root Network was first traded on February 28th, 2023. The Root Network’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,038,925,778 tokens. The Root Network’s official website is www.therootnetwork.com. The Root Network’s official message board is linktr.ee/futureverse. The Root Network’s official Twitter account is @therootnetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Root Network (ROOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. The Root Network has a current supply of 12,000,000,000 with 1,038,925,778 in circulation. The last known price of The Root Network is 0.01880683 USD and is down -1.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $4,556,982.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.therootnetwork.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Root Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Root Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Root Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

