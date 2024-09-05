The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Holdings Trimmed by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,658 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.9% in the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,097 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.8% during the second quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M3 Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.98. The company had a trading volume of 418,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,403,176. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $121.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $132.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TJX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.76.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

