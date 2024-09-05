The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,502 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 260.3% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.76.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $116.83. 1,101,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,407,170. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $121.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.32 and its 200-day moving average is $104.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.21.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.