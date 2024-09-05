Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (TBLD) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of TBLD stock opened at $17.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.11. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $17.38.
