tomiNet Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $6.58 Million (TOMI)

tomiNet (TOMI) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. tomiNet has a total market cap of $6.58 million and approximately $9.19 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, tomiNet has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One tomiNet token can now be bought for about $0.0431 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get tomiNet alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000092 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.76 or 0.00273669 BTC.

About tomiNet

tomiNet launched on January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 164,883,003 tokens and its circulating supply is 152,558,789 tokens. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers. The Reddit community for tomiNet is https://reddit.com/r/tomipioneers and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. tomiNet’s official message board is tomi.com/news. The official website for tomiNet is tomi.com.

tomiNet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “tomi (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomi has a current supply of 164,883,002.93780598 with 152,558,789.53150067 in circulation. The last known price of tomi is 0.04384163 USD and is up 12.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $10,903,788.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as tomiNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire tomiNet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase tomiNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for tomiNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for tomiNet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.