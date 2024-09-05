Toro (NYSE:TTC) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.15-4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.31. The company issued revenue guidance of +1% yr/yr to $4.598 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.72 billion. Toro also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.150-4.200 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Toro from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.25.

Toro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TTC traded down $9.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 925,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.93. Toro has a fifty-two week low of $77.15 and a fifty-two week high of $102.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.12. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.05). Toro had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Toro will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 20,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $1,903,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

