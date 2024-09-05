Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Announces Earnings Results

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $284.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Torrid updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Torrid Price Performance

Shares of Torrid stock opened at $6.69 on Thursday. Torrid has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $9.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.06. The company has a market capitalization of $698.10 million, a P/E ratio of 60.82 and a beta of 2.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on CURV shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Torrid in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut Torrid from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Torrid has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.96.

About Torrid

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

