Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Director Purchases C$15,756.96 in Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) Director Glenn Orval James Dagenais acquired 1,700 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.27 per share, with a total value of C$15,756.96.

Shares of TOT stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$9.27. The stock had a trading volume of 25,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,327. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$360.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.04. Total Energy Services Inc. has a 12 month low of C$7.36 and a 12 month high of C$10.85.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.14. Total Energy Services had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of C$213.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$196.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Total Energy Services Inc. will post 1.7183601 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Total Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Separately, ATB Capital lifted their price target on Total Energy Services from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Total Energy Services Inc operates as an energy services company primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing segments. The Contract Drilling Services segment operates a fleet of various drilling rigs supported by an extensive fleet of owned top drives, walking systems, pumps, and other ancillary equipment.

