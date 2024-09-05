TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
Shares of NYSE:TAC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.96. The company had a trading volume of 682,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,519. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.15. TransAlta has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $9.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.
TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. TransAlta had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $425.37 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.
