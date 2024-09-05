Trend Aggregation Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TAAG) Shares Up 0.6%

Trend Aggregation Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TAAG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.98 and last traded at $20.95. 1,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 2,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.83.
Trend Aggregation Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.95.
