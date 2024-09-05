Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) Increases Dividend to $0.29 Per Share

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.291 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.
Tri-Continental Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE TY opened at $31.92 on Thursday. Tri-Continental has a 1 year low of $25.16 and a 1 year high of $32.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.64.
