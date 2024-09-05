Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$58.13.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Trisura Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

Trisura Group Price Performance

In other Trisura Group news, Director David James Clare sold 2,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.76, for a total value of C$121,396.32. In other Trisura Group news, Director David Charles Scotland sold 42,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.85, for a total value of C$1,777,186.88. Also, Director David James Clare sold 2,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.76, for a total transaction of C$121,396.32. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,177 shares of company stock valued at $2,016,631. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSU stock opened at C$40.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83, a current ratio of 76.83 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$42.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$42.36. Trisura Group has a one year low of C$29.05 and a one year high of C$46.75.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C($0.01). Trisura Group had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of C$772.20 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trisura Group will post 2.6611359 EPS for the current year.

Trisura Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Trisura Canada and Trisura the United States segments. It also offers risk solutions, fronting, and insurance products, as well as provides business underwriting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.