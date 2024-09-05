Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$58.13.
Separately, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.
View Our Latest Research Report on Trisura Group
Insiders Place Their Bets
Trisura Group Price Performance
Shares of TSU stock opened at C$40.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83, a current ratio of 76.83 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$42.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$42.36. Trisura Group has a one year low of C$29.05 and a one year high of C$46.75.
Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C($0.01). Trisura Group had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of C$772.20 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trisura Group will post 2.6611359 EPS for the current year.
Trisura Group Company Profile
Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Trisura Canada and Trisura the United States segments. It also offers risk solutions, fronting, and insurance products, as well as provides business underwriting services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Trisura Group
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Why Dick’s Could Be a Slam Dunk for Your Investment Portfolio
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Introduction to Fibonacci Retracement Levels
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Top 3 Stocks to Outperform the S&P 500 in a Downturn
Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.