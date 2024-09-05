Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Trading Up 3.2%

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.63 and last traded at $23.48. 8,898 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 145,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TYRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Get Tyra Biosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.54.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts expect that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 3,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $70,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 427,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,559,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Tyra Biosciences by 1,244.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 17,490 shares during the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,712,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 102,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 8,324 shares during the period. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI acquired a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $246,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.