U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by First Business Financial Services Inc.

First Business Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,440,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 760.8% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 83,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 74,094 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2,056.5% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 218,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,774,000 after purchasing an additional 208,528 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,188,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,988,000 after buying an additional 76,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Aleem Gillani purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $449,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of USB traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.47. 1,543,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,324,357. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $70.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $47.31.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

