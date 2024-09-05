U.S. Global Investors (GROW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, September 10th.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Performance

U.S. Global Investors stock opened at $2.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.75 million, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.83. U.S. Global Investors has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $3.11.

U.S. Global Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Global Investors in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

