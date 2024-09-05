UMA Reaches Market Capitalization of $175.17 Million (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One UMA token can currently be bought for about $2.12 or 0.00003746 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, UMA has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. UMA has a market cap of $175.17 million and $16.70 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UMA alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000092 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.41 or 0.00273959 BTC.

About UMA

UMA launched on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 120,837,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,439,418 tokens. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UMA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.