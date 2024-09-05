Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Hamel Associates Inc.

Hamel Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,444 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up 2.0% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the second quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of UNP traded down $4.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $251.07. 1,299,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,260,200. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $199.33 and a twelve month high of $258.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $239.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.27. The stock has a market cap of $152.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Daiwa America downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNP

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,787.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.