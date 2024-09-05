Unison Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,280 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Unison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,808 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. CDW makes up 4.3% of Unison Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Unison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $8,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDW. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 57,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,929,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in CDW by 54.3% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 104.8% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of CDW by 0.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the second quarter valued at $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CDW

In other CDW news, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $4,433,176.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,428 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,812.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $216.15 per share, with a total value of $259,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,090,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $4,433,176.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,392,812.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDW traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $215.39. 93,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,641. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $185.04 and a twelve month high of $263.37. The firm has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $222.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.05). CDW had a return on equity of 62.22% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on CDW from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CDW

CDW Company Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.