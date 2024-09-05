United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Up 4.5%

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.19 and last traded at $46.16. Approximately 427,764 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 8,543,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. HSBC started coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.20 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.68.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on UAL

United Airlines Stock Up 2.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.09.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.17. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Airlines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in United Airlines by 5.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,161,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,634,000 after purchasing an additional 64,542 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in United Airlines by 47.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in United Airlines by 318.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in United Airlines by 16.4% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Finally, Jade Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,145,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.