United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Shares Up 4.2%

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.78 and last traded at $15.77. 171,988 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 650,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on UNFI shares. UBS Group increased their price target on United Natural Foods from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on United Natural Foods from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on UNFI

United Natural Foods Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $939.03 million, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.70 and its 200 day moving average is $12.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. United Natural Foods had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Natural Foods

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 745,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,102,000 after acquiring an additional 115,308 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 159.3% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 12,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. 87.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Natural Foods

(Get Free Report)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.