United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $28,000. Security National Bank purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Baird R W raised United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.20.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $128.45. The company had a trading volume of 754,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,238,425. The stock has a market cap of $110.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.92. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.12 and a 52-week high of $164.25.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

