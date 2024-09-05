Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Universal Electronics from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ UEIC opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. Universal Electronics has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $14.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day moving average is $10.57.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Universal Electronics had a negative return on equity of 19.41% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $90.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.86 million. Research analysts anticipate that Universal Electronics will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Universal Electronics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 41,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Universal Electronics by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Universal Electronics by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 58,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Universal Electronics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Universal Electronics by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 206,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 10,096 shares in the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, ships, and supports control and sensor technology solutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers voice-enabled automatically-programmed universal two-way radio frequency, as well as infrared remote controls to video service providers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), retailers, and private label customers; wall-mount and handheld thermostat controllers and connected accessories for smart energy management systems to OEM customers, hotels, hospitality, and system integrators; proprietary and standards-based RF sensors for residential security, safety, and home automation applications; and integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded to OEMs, video service providers, and private label customers.

