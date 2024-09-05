Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Hits New 1-Year High at $239.29

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $239.29 and last traded at $237.88, with a volume of 32606 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $237.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $236.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Baird R W upgraded Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com raised Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $198.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.38.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.28.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.94. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 6.78%.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to buy up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $531,209.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,844.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 3,444 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total transaction of $749,552.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,248.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,535 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $531,209.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,844.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,970 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,535 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Health Services

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1,284.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

