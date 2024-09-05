Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) CEO Jeffrey M. Schweitzer Sells 547 Shares of Stock

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey M. Schweitzer sold 547 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $15,605.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,573,035.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Univest Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ UVSP opened at $28.05 on Thursday. Univest Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $29.49. The company has a market cap of $821.08 million, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.61.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Univest Financial had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $120.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Univest Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 35.15%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UVSP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Univest Financial in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Univest Financial from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Univest Financial

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UVSP. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Univest Financial by 1.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Univest Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Univest Financial by 307.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Univest Financial by 10.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Univest Financial by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

