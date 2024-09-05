Upland Resources (LON:UPL) Trading 4.4% Higher

Upland Resources Limited (LON:UPL – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.19 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.18 ($0.02). Approximately 9,616,202 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 15,191,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.13 ($0.01).

Upland Resources Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of £15.96 million, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.99.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Aimi Nasharuddin acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of £1,200,000 ($1,577,909.27). Insiders have purchased a total of 2,900,000 shares of company stock worth $121,900,000 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.35% of the company’s stock.

About Upland Resources

Upland Resources Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in farm-ins and applications for open acreage. The firm seeks to invest in the oil and gas exploration and production sectors. Upland Resources Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey with an additional office in Ashbourne, United Kingdom.

