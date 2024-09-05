USDX [Kava] (USDX) Price Reaches $0.77 on Major Exchanges

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One USDX [Kava] token can now be bought for $0.77 or 0.00001378 BTC on major exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a total market capitalization of $86.07 million and approximately $289,489.94 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

USDX [Kava] Token Profile

USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

USDX [Kava] Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX [Kava] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

