V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Trading Up 2.7%

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.83 and last traded at $18.71. 1,434,854 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 8,455,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VFC shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on V.F. from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Argus upgraded V.F. to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Get V.F. alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on V.F.

V.F. Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.97 and its 200 day moving average is $14.60.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. V.F.’s payout ratio is -14.40%.

Insider Activity at V.F.

In other V.F. news, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 75,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $997,152.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 219,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,916,828.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bracken Darrell bought 75,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $997,152.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 219,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,916,828.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Carucci bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.70 per share, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 230,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,843,972.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 115,200 shares of company stock worth $1,592,152 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of V.F.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 8.9% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 10,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in V.F. by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in V.F. by 0.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 106,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,228 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 137,480 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.