Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.80.

VAL has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Valaris in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Pickering Energy Partners downgraded shares of Valaris from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Valaris from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valaris by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Valaris by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valaris by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Valaris by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Valaris by 180.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

VAL stock opened at $56.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.17. Valaris has a 52-week low of $56.45 and a 52-week high of $84.20.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $610.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.00 million. Valaris had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 49.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valaris will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

