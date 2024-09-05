Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $58.28

Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $58.28 and last traded at $58.46, with a volume of 232041 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Valaris in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Valaris from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners lowered shares of Valaris from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.80.

Valaris Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $610.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.00 million. Valaris had a net margin of 49.33% and a return on equity of 12.58%. Equities analysts forecast that Valaris Limited will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Valaris

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VAL. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Valaris by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valaris in the second quarter worth approximately $489,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valaris in the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Valaris in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,652,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in Valaris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valaris Company Profile

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

