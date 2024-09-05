Vance Wealth Inc. Buys 1,056 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Vance Wealth Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Vance Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Vance Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,966,000. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,930,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 103.1% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 325,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,642,000 after acquiring an additional 165,046 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,071,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 211.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 223,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,519,000 after acquiring an additional 151,873 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWN stock opened at $162.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.19 and its 200 day moving average is $155.94. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $124.97 and a 52 week high of $174.83.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.