Vance Wealth Inc. Grows Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Vance Wealth Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 2.4% of Vance Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Vance Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 970.8% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $110.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.64. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $85.24 and a 1 year high of $115.43.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

