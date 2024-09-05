Vance Wealth Inc. Has $1.27 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Vance Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Vance Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $330,977,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,166,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,817 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 85.8% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,929,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,596,000 after purchasing an additional 890,764 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 218.0% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,230,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,287,000 after acquiring an additional 843,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 162.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,223,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,055,000 after purchasing an additional 756,464 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $185.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $58.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.12 and a 200-day moving average of $176.45. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $188.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

