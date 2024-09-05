Vance Wealth Inc. Increases Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Vance Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Vance Wealth Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $230.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.17. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.30 and a 12-month high of $234.01.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

