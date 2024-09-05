Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Colony Family Offices LLC

Colony Family Offices LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 1.7% of Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,635,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,895,000 after purchasing an additional 466,457 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,446,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,483,000 after buying an additional 254,848 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,658,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,425,000 after buying an additional 199,355 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,347.2% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,039,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,865,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,060,000 after acquiring an additional 57,948 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.91 on Thursday, hitting $192.90. 290,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,497. The company has a market cap of $83.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.67 and a 1 year high of $196.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.74.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

