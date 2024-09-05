Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 2.5% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,238,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,935 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,520,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,201,000 after purchasing an additional 196,363 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,580,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,041,000 after purchasing an additional 40,907 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,244,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,784,000 after purchasing an additional 134,841 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,911,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,102,000 after purchasing an additional 17,609 shares during the period.

VUG stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $364.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,339. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $260.65 and a 12 month high of $392.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $371.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $355.23.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

