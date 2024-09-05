Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 2.7% of Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $1.71 on Thursday, hitting $364.98. 35,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,922. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $371.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $355.23. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $260.65 and a 52-week high of $392.14. The company has a market capitalization of $125.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

