Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 71.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,477 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,276,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 83,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after purchasing an additional 28,458 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $125.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $127.50.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

