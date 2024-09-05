Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.2% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VO. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 28.7% during the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $252.15. 86,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,961. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $258.29. The company has a market cap of $65.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $248.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

