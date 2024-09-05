Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC

Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 7.0% of Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC owned 0.54% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $70,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MMA Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 70,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,379,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $657,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT traded down $1.66 on Thursday, reaching $229.53. 61,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,506. The company has a fifty day moving average of $231.25 and a 200-day moving average of $230.29. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $179.43 and a twelve month high of $239.61. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.